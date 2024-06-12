Red Sox Reinstate DH Masataka Yoshida from Injured List

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida grounds out during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Boston.

The Boston Red Sox reinstated designated hitter Masataka Yoshida from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, while veteran first baseman Garrett Cooper was designated for assignment.

Yoshida, 30, has been sidelined since April 28 with a left thumb strain. He was in the lineup as the DH on Tuesday, batting fifth against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Yoshida batted .275 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 24 games before the injury. He was 1-for-7 with two runs in a pair of rehab games at Triple-A Worcester.

Yoshida made his major league debut in 2023 and batted .289 with 15 homers and 72 RBIs in 140 games for the Red Sox.

Cooper, 33, batted .171 with five RBIs in 24 games for Boston since being purchased from the Chicago Cubs on April 27.

Cooper is a career .265 hitter with 57 homers and 233 RBIs in 517 games with the New York Yankees (2017), Miami Marlins (2018-23), San Diego Padres (2023), Cubs (2024) and Red Sox. He was an All-Star in 2022.