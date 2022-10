Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows hit his 56th home run of the season Monday night, breaking the Nippon Professional Baseball record for a Japanese-born player.

Murakami surpassed former Yomiuri Giants legend Sadaharu Oh’s 1964 record during the final game of the regular season against the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.