Former Sumo Champion and Ozeki Wakashimazu Passes Away at 69

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Wakashimazu defeats Kitanoumi to win the championship for the first time in 1984 in Osaka.

Mutsuo Hidaka, the former sumo grand champion and ozeki known as Wakashimazu, has passed away, a Japan Sumo Association official said on Sunday. He was 69.

Hidaka, who made his debut in 1975, was known for his sharp looks and powerful lower body, despite his light weight. He was promoted to ozeki after the Kyushu tournament in 1982. He also won the championship twice in 1984.

After retiring from competition in 1987, he founded the Matsugane stable, where he trained sumo wrestlers. In 2014, he inherited the prestigious name Nishonoseki and served in key positions within the Sumo Association, including as director and head of the referees’ department. He retired from the Sumo Association in July 2023.

He was in critical condition after falling on a street in 2017. However, he survived and returned to his duties as a stablemaster after undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

He also gained attention for marrying Mizue Takada, a popular singer, while he was an active wrestler.