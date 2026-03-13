Masako Ikeda, Voice of Maetel in ‘Galaxy Express 999,’ Dies at 87

© Leiji Matsumoto / Leijisha, Toei Animation

Maetel in Galaxy Express 999

Voice actor Masako Ikeda, known as the voice of Maetel in TV anime series “Galaxy Express 999,” died from a brain hemorrhage on March 3. She was 87.

A vigil and funeral for Ikeda have been held, attended by family and friends.

Her dignified, calm voice was perfect for Maetel, which became her signature role.

She lent her voice to many films and anime productions. She was also known for being the Japanese voice of Audrey Hepburn.