Masako Ikeda, Voice of Maetel in ‘Galaxy Express 999,’ Dies at 87
The Yomiuri Shimbun
18:39 JST, March 13, 2026
Voice actor Masako Ikeda, known as the voice of Maetel in TV anime series “Galaxy Express 999,” died from a brain hemorrhage on March 3. She was 87.
A vigil and funeral for Ikeda have been held, attended by family and friends.
Her dignified, calm voice was perfect for Maetel, which became her signature role.
She lent her voice to many films and anime productions. She was also known for being the Japanese voice of Audrey Hepburn.
Obituaries Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
JR Tokai Breaks Ground on Yamanashi Maglev Station; Will Be Part ...
-
‘King Kazu’ Discusses His Connection to Fukushima
-
Japan’s Gunma Official Suspended For Unauthorized Absence From Wo...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Alpine Skier Muraoka Extends P...
-
Rising Kabuki Star Works to Ensure Deaf Audience's Enjoyment of P...
-
Lady Bess: Iroha Okuda, Mayuko Kominami Discuss Performing Elizab...
-
Trump Discourages Iranian Soccer Team from Attending the World Cu...
-
Driver Dies in Collision with Express Train at Crossing in Mito; ...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Surviv...
-
Nippon Life Insurance's U.S. Arm Sues OpenAI Over Legal Assistanc...
-
Govt to Utilize ODA for Ensuring Economic Security; Securing Ener...
-
Massive Sewer Pipe Found Jutting Out of Highway in Osaka
-
15 Measles Patients Confirmed in Tokyo in Past 6 Days; 1 May Have...
-
Beckoning Cats Get Makeover to Fit Modern Lifestyles with Sleek D...
-
Japan Govt to Tighten Requirements to Receive Permanent Residency...
-
Japan Govt Survey Finds Just 10％ of Workers Want Working Hours to...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Surviv...
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far f...
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Prime Minister of Japan; Keeps All Cabinet...
-
Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanes...
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Ibaraki Pref.’s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Survivor and Gold Medalist, Vows to Continue Support Efforts