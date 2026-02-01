Morley Robertson, Widely-Recognized Journalist, Dies at 63
11:52 JST, February 1, 2026
American international journalist Morley Robertson died of esophageal cancer on Thursday. He was 63. A private funeral service was held recently with only close family members in attendance.
Hailing from New York, Robertson grew up traveling between Japan and the United States. After dropping out of the University of Tokyo, he went to Harvard University. He was widely recognized for his versatile career as a journalist, radio personality and television commentator.
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
-
Tokaido Shinkansen, Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi Trains to Have Reserved Seats Only During Long Sept. Holiday Period
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)