Morley Robertson, Widely-Recognized Journalist, Dies at 63

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Morley Robertson in 2019

American international journalist Morley Robertson died of esophageal cancer on Thursday. He was 63. A private funeral service was held recently with only close family members in attendance.

Hailing from New York, Robertson grew up traveling between Japan and the United States. After dropping out of the University of Tokyo, he went to Harvard University. He was widely recognized for his versatile career as a journalist, radio personality and television commentator.