Hifumi Kato, Legendary Shogi Player, Dies at 86 (UPDATE 1)

Renowned shogi player Hifumi Kato, affectionately known by the nickname “Hifumin,” died of pneumonia at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday. He was 86.

In December 2016, Kato, a ninth-dan professional, faced Sota Fujii, who would later become the Ryuo titleholder, in Fujii’s professional debut. The clash between the then 76-year-old veteran and the 14-year-old prodigy drew massive public interest as a historic battle between the oldest and youngest active professionals.

A native of Kama, Fukuoka Prefecture, Kato became an apprentice under ninth-dan Shoji Kenmochi. He achieved promotion fourth-dan rank in 1954, turning professional at the then youngest age of 14 years and 7 months. He became the first junior high school student to turn professional.

In 1969, Kato defeated 15th Meijin Yasuharu Oyama to claim the Judan title, the predecessor to the current Ryuo title. In 1982, at the age of 42, he defeated 16th Meijin Makoto Nakahara to capture the prestigious Meijin title for the first time.

Kato’s ascent in the ranking leagues — the qualifying stages for the Meijin title — was meteoric. He earned four consecutive promotions from his debut, reaching the top-tier Class A and eighth-dan rank at just 18 years old. His precocious talent earned him the moniker “the greatest genius since the dawn of Japanese history.” Throughout his career, he pioneered the “Kato-style” opening in his unique strategies, winning a total of eight major titles.