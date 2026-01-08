Uichiro Niwa, Former Japan Ambassador to China, Has Died at the Age of 86
21:22 JST, January 8, 2026
Uichiro Niwa, the former president of Itochu Corp. and a former ambassador to China, died due to old age on Dec. 24, 2025. He was 86.
Born in Aichi Prefecture, Niwa joined Itochu Corp. in 1962. He worked primarily in the food division and became president in 1998.
In 2010, Niwa became the first private citizen to be named Japanese ambassador to China since the end of the World War II. Despite deteriorating Japan–China relations over the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, he worked tirelessly to strengthen ties with China until the end of his ambassadorship in 2012.
Niwa’s funeral was held privately on Jan.5, with only family members present.
