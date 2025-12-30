Former Japan Communist Party Chairperson Tetsuzo Fuwa Dies
The Yomiuri Shimbun
15:28 JST, December 30, 2025
Tetsuzo Fuwa, former Chairperson of the Japan Communist Party’s Executive Committee, died at the age of 95 on Tuesday, according to sources close to JCP.
