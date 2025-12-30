Hot word :

Former Japan Communist Party Chairperson Tetsuzo Fuwa Dies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tetsuzo Fuwa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:28 JST, December 30, 2025

Tetsuzo Fuwa, former Chairperson of the Japan Communist Party’s Executive Committee, died at the age of 95 on Tuesday, according to sources close to JCP.

