Screenwriter Makiko Uchidate Dies at 77; 1st Woman to Serve on Yokozuna Council

Makiko Uchidate

13:09 JST, December 26, 2025

Screenwriter Makiko Uchidate died on Dec. 17 from acute heart failure at the age of 77.

In addition to being a popular screenwriter, she was the first woman to serve as a member of the Yokozuna Deliberation Council.

