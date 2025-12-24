‘Jumbo Ozaki,’ Legendary Japanese Professional Golfer, Dies at 78
The Japan News
10:47 JST, December 24, 2025
Masashi Ozaki, the legendary Japanese professional golfer affectionately known as Jumbo Ozaki, died on Tuesday. He was 78.
Obituaries Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End ...
-
Diplomacy with Central Asia: Utilize Long-Established Relationshi...
-
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Turns 92, Spends Peaceful Days Despite H...
-
H3 Launch Failure Leaves Japan Without Core Rockets, Deals Blow t...
-
Japanese Actors Haru, Mahiro Takasugi Announce Marriage
-
Japan Shares Rise as Bond Yields Retreat; Tech Jitters Weigh on N...
-
TEPCO Aims to Restart Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor on Jan. 20; 1st ...
-
Arrival of Migratory White-Fronted Geese at Peak at Izunuma Pond,...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano...
-
U.S. Senate Resolution Backs Japan, Condemns China's Pressure
-
Sharp Decline in Number of Chinese Tourists But Overall Number of...
-
Japan Set to Participate in EU's R&D Framework, Aims to Boost Coo...
-
China Attacks Japan at U.N. Security Council Meetings; Representa...
-
Japan Backs Public-Private Cooperation on Economic Security; Nati...
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Bus Bound for Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport Catches Fire Wednesd...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tens...
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nu...
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by...
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Securit...
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction
-
Blanket Eel Trade Restrictions Rejected
-
Key Japan Labor Group to Seek Pay Scale Hike
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans