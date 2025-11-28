Mayor Yutaka Ota of Azumino, Nagano Pref., Passes Away at 69; Had Recently Started Second Term in Office

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Recently deceased Mayor Yutaka Ota, 69, of Azumino City, Nagano Prefecture

Mayor Yutaka Ota of the city of Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, 69, passed away on Friday.

He had just been re-elected after running unopposed in the mayoral election announced on Oct. 5.

According to the city’s website, the cause of his death was cardiac arrest.

A native of the city and a graduate of Kyoto University, he joined the prefectural government in 1979 and went on to serve in various positions including heading the department of commerce, industry and labor and the general affairs department. He served as vice governor of the prefecture from 2015 to 2021 and was first elected as the mayor of Azumino in 2021. He was serving his second term when he died.