Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Obituaries

Kataoka Kamezo, 64-Year-Old Kabuki Actor, Dies in Tokyo Fire

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kataoka Kamezo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:24 JST, November 24, 2025

Kabuki actor Kataoka Kamezo, 64, died in a fire in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a three-story building that contains a sweets factory and a house, burning approximately 30 square meters of the third-floor residential section.

Two men including Kataoka were rescued and transported to the hospital, but Kataoka died shortly after. The other man is said to be conscious.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the residence is home to brothers in their 60s. Kataoka was an acquaintance of the younger brother.

His acting prowess, which enabled him to portray a wide range of roles from villains to comic characters, was his hallmark, and he actively appeared in new kabuki productions.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Obituaries Page

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING