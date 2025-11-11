Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran”

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tatsuya Nakadai poses at a studio in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, in May 2025.

Actor Tatsuya Nakadai (real name Motohisa Nakadai) died at the age of 92, it was learned on Tuesday.

A recipient of the Order of Culture, Nakadai supported the golden age of Japanese cinema with performances in films such as “The Human Condition” and “Ran.” He continued to appear on stage even this year.