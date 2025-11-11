Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran”
The Yomiuri Shimbun
12:00 JST, November 11, 2025
Actor Tatsuya Nakadai (real name Motohisa Nakadai) died at the age of 92, it was learned on Tuesday.
A recipient of the Order of Culture, Nakadai supported the golden age of Japanese cinema with performances in films such as “The Human Condition” and “Ran.” He continued to appear on stage even this year.
Obituaries Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits East Japan (Update 1)
-
China Would Cut Off Takaichi's ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Di...
-
Expansion of Living National Treasure System: Efforts Needed to P...
-
Underage Online Gambling a Growing Problem in Japan, Some Minors ...
-
Takaichi Reflects on ‘Survival-Threatening Situation’ Comments; ‘...
-
NHK Party Leader Tachibana Arrested On Defamation Charge; Alleged...
-
Centimeter Tsunami Observed after Quake off Iwate Pref. on Sunday
-
Fake Bear Videos Created by Generative AI Mushrooming Online; Tre...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreeme...
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
South Korean Military Band Backs Out of Japan's Self-Defense Forc...
-
Giant Statue of Original Godzilla to Hit Tokyo's Haneda Airport N...
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners See...
-
Researchers in U.S., Japan Offer Insight into Ghostly Neutrinos
-
Fire Ant Detection Dogs to Undergo Trial Training in Environment ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding Octobe...
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 ...
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spe...
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News...
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars t...
-
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of u...
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including 'Super Cub' Complia...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Plans to Extend Oedo Line Subway with 3 New Stations in Nerima Ward; Expected to Open around 2040
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours