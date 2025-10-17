Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama Dies at 101

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama

Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama has died at the age of 101, it has been learned.

Murayama was born in Oita in 1924. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1972 and served as leader of the then Socialist Party, which is now known as the Social Democratic Party.

He became prime minister in 1994 in a coalition government formed with the Socialist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and the New Party Sakigake.