Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama Dies at 101
13:35 JST, October 17, 2025
Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama has died at the age of 101, it has been learned.
Murayama was born in Oita in 1924. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1972 and served as leader of the then Socialist Party, which is now known as the Social Democratic Party.
He became prime minister in 1994 in a coalition government formed with the Socialist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and the New Party Sakigake.
