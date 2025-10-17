Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Obituaries

Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama Dies at 101

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:35 JST, October 17, 2025

Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama has died at the age of 101, it has been learned.

Murayama was born in Oita in 1924. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1972 and served as leader of the then Socialist Party, which is now known as the Social Democratic Party.

He became prime minister in 1994 in a coalition government formed with the Socialist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and the New Party Sakigake.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Obituaries Page

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING