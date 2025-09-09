Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Obituaries

Actress Kazuko Yoshiyuki Dies at The Age of 90

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kazuko Yoshiyuki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:20 JST, September 9, 2025

Actress Kazuko Yoshiyuki died at the age of 90, it was learned Tuesday.

She died on Sept. 2, due to pneumonia.

She appeared in TV drama series “San-nen B-gumi Kinpachi-sensei” and movie “Ai no Borei” (Empire of the Passion), which was directed by Nagisa Oshima, among others.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Obituaries Page

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING