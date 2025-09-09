Actress Kazuko Yoshiyuki Dies at The Age of 90
10:20 JST, September 9, 2025
Actress Kazuko Yoshiyuki died at the age of 90, it was learned Tuesday.
She died on Sept. 2, due to pneumonia.
She appeared in TV drama series “San-nen B-gumi Kinpachi-sensei” and movie “Ai no Borei” (Empire of the Passion), which was directed by Nagisa Oshima, among others.
