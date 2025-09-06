Mayumi Narita Dies at 55, Japanese Para Swimming Legend Known as ‘Queen of the Water’ Won 15 Paralympic Golds
15:35 JST, September 6, 2025
Mayumi Narita, Japan’s record-setting para swimmer who won 15 Paralympic gold medals, has died at the age of 55, the Japanese Para-Swimming Federation announced.
She passed away due to intrahepatic bile duct cancer at 1:48 a.m. on Friday in Kawasaki. Her funeral will be held on Sept. 14 in the city.
Despite only starting to swim at 23, earned a total of 20 Paralympic medals in her long career. At the 2004 Athens Paralympics, she topped the podium in seven events, including the 100 freestyle S4 and 50 backstroke S4, demonstrating her dominance as “queen of the water.”
The Kanagawa Prefecture native became paralyzed in the lower half of her body at the age of 13 after developing transverse myelitis.
Narita made her Paralympics debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games and competed in four successive Games through Beijing in 2008, after which she retired.
She later returned to the pool in 2015 and participated in two more Paralympics, Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.
Narita later served as a director of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics before retiring from competition for a second time after the Tokyo Games.
“I have not accepted the reality of her sudden death,” said Junichi Kawai, a Paralympic gold medalist in men’s swimming who is now a top official of the Japanese Paralympic Committee. “Her feats still stand as a milestone no one has managed to eclipse.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story