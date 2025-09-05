Hot word :

Japanese Singer Yukio Hashi Dies at 82

Yukio Hashi

19:14 JST, September 5, 2025

Japanese singer Yukio Hashi died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Hashi had released many hit songs, including “Itsudemo Yume wo” (Always dream), which he sang as a duet with Sayuri Yoshinaga.

