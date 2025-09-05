Japanese Singer Yukio Hashi Dies at 82
The Yomiuri Shimbun
19:14 JST, September 5, 2025
Japanese singer Yukio Hashi died on Thursday at the age of 82.
Hashi had released many hit songs, including “Itsudemo Yume wo” (Always dream), which he sang as a duet with Sayuri Yoshinaga.
