Para Swimmer Mayumi Narita Dies at 55, 15 Gold Medals Earned in Career

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mayumi Narita

Japan’s leading para swimmer Mayumi Narita died on Friday at the age of 55, according to the Japanese Para Swimming Federation.

Narita was recuperating from an illness.

A native of Kanagawa Prefecture, she competed in four consecutive Paralympic Games, starting with the 1996 Atlanta Games. She retired after the 2008 Beijing Games but returned in 2015, competing at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and again at the Tokyo Games in 2021 at the age of 51.

Narita reached the top of the world in freestyle and backstroke, leading the para swimming world. She retired after the Tokyo Games.