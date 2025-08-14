Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Obituaries

Sen Genshitsu, Former Urasenke Tea Ceremony Family’s Headmaster, Dies at 102; Also Known for Wartime Kamikaze Pilot

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Sen Genshitsu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:09 JST, August 14, 2025

Sen Genshitsu, former headmaster of the Urasenke school of tea ceremony and a former Japanese Imperial Navy’s Kamikaze pilot, has died at the age of 102.

He spread the culture of chanoyu (tea ceremony), which is descended from Sen no Rikyu, throughout the world.

During the war, he enlisted in the Navy through student mobilization from Doshisha University and volunteered for Kamikaze pilots, but returned alive without flying out on a mission.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Obituaries Page

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING