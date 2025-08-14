Sen Genshitsu, Former Urasenke Tea Ceremony Family’s Headmaster, Dies at 102; Also Known for Wartime Kamikaze Pilot

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sen Genshitsu

Sen Genshitsu, former headmaster of the Urasenke school of tea ceremony and a former Japanese Imperial Navy’s Kamikaze pilot, has died at the age of 102.

He spread the culture of chanoyu (tea ceremony), which is descended from Sen no Rikyu, throughout the world.

During the war, he enlisted in the Navy through student mobilization from Doshisha University and volunteered for Kamikaze pilots, but returned alive without flying out on a mission.