Japan Actress, Adventurer Masako Izumi Dies at 77

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Masako Izumi in May 1989

Masako Izumi, an actress and adventurer who was the first Japanese woman to reach the North Pole, died of a cancer of unknown primary origin on July 9 at 77.

Izumi, who was born in Tokyo, went on to become a popular film star in Japan in the 1960s. As an adventurer, she attempted to reach the North Pole in 1985 but gave up with 148 kilometers to go. She finally reached the destination on her second attempt four years later.