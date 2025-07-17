Japanese Actress Nagiko Tono Found Dead in Her Tokyo Apartment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nagiko Tono in June 2013

Actress Nagiko Tono has died, it was learned Thursday from the Sugamo Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department. She was 45.

On Thursday, DNA analysis revealed that a body found in Tono’s apartment in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on July 3 was hers. Because there were no external injuries and no signs of vandalism inside the apartment, the police believe no foul play was involved. The cause of death is unknown.

After working as a child actress, Tono was cast as the heroine in NHK’s 1999 drama “Suzuran.” After that, she continued to appear in two-hour dramas and variety shows. She also appeared in movies and on stage.