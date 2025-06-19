Scriptwriter, Talk Show Host James Miki Dies at 91; Wrote for TV Dramas Like ‘Dokuganryu Masamune’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Scriptwriter James Miki, whose real name was Kiyomoto Yamashita, died of pneumonia on June 14 at the age of 91, it has been learned. He is known for working on many popular TV dramas, including NHK’s epic historical series “Dokuganryu Masamune,” which depicts the life of feudal warlord Masamune Date. A farewell ceremony was held with his next of kin.

Miki was born in Manchuria, now northeastern China. He wrote the screenplay for NHK’s 1985 morning drama series “Mio Tsukushi,” which starred actress Yasuko Sawaguchi. The series scored ratings as high as 55.3% in the Kanto region, according to Video Research. He also hosted music shows and talk shows.