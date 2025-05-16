Hot word :

Home>Society>Obituaries

Jazz Singer Martha Miyake Dies at 92; Legend Nurtured Next Generation Vocalists

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Martha Miyake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:12 JST, May 16, 2025&

Martha Miyake, a pioneering female jazz singer, died of natural causes on Wednesday at the age of 92.

Born in former Manchuria, now northeastern China, she made her record debut in 1955 and was known for her precise pronunciation, rhythm and pitch.

She reigned as the queen of female jazz singers in Japan for a long time.

She also devoted herself to nurturing the next generation of singers.

The late TV personality Kyosen Ohashi was her ex-husband.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Obituaries Page

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING