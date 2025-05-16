Jazz Singer Martha Miyake Dies at 92; Legend Nurtured Next Generation Vocalists
18:12 JST, May 16, 2025&
Martha Miyake, a pioneering female jazz singer, died of natural causes on Wednesday at the age of 92.
Born in former Manchuria, now northeastern China, she made her record debut in 1955 and was known for her precise pronunciation, rhythm and pitch.
She reigned as the queen of female jazz singers in Japan for a long time.
She also devoted herself to nurturing the next generation of singers.
The late TV personality Kyosen Ohashi was her ex-husband.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group