Painter, Scriptwriter Ellie Omiya Dies at 49; Artist with Diverse Career Got Start in Advertising

Ellie Omiya, a painter, author and scriptwriter, died of illness on Wednesday, her management company said on its website on Sunday. She was 49.

Funeral services will be held by her relatives and those close to her.

Born in Osaka Prefecture, Omiya joined a major advertising agency after graduating from the University of Tokyo’s faculty of pharmacy. She produced many hit commercials before joining the production of NHK’s comedy program “Salaryman Neo” as a scriptwriter.

After she left the advertising agency, Omiya directed the film “Umi de no Hanashi” (Story by the sea). She also appeared on television programs, worked as a radio personality and wrote essays. She engaged in stage production as well.

Lately, she had been active in creating artwork as a painter and held solo exhibitions.