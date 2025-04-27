Painter, Scriptwriter Ellie Omiya Dies at 49; Artist with Diverse Career Got Start in Advertising
17:29 JST, April 27, 2025
Ellie Omiya, a painter, author and scriptwriter, died of illness on Wednesday, her management company said on its website on Sunday. She was 49.
Funeral services will be held by her relatives and those close to her.
Born in Osaka Prefecture, Omiya joined a major advertising agency after graduating from the University of Tokyo’s faculty of pharmacy. She produced many hit commercials before joining the production of NHK’s comedy program “Salaryman Neo” as a scriptwriter.
After she left the advertising agency, Omiya directed the film “Umi de no Hanashi” (Story by the sea). She also appeared on television programs, worked as a radio personality and wrote essays. She engaged in stage production as well.
Lately, she had been active in creating artwork as a painter and held solo exhibitions.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Tokyo Police on High Alert Ahead of Opening; Officials Cautious over Possibility of Lone Offenders, Cyberattacks
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Venue Exclusively Uses Cashless Payments; Visitors Advised to Refrain from Bringing Large Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan