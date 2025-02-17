Father of Japanese Abductee Keiko Arimoto Dies at 96

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Akihiro Arimoto, father of Keiko Arimoto, photographed in December 2022 in Chuo Ward, Kobe.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Akihiro Arimoto, father of Keiko Arimoto, a Japanese abductee to North Korea, has died, it was learned Monday. He was 96.

Keiko went missing in Europe in 1983 at the age of 23.

With Akihiro’s death, Sakie Yokota, mother of Megumi Yokota, who was kidnapped in 1977 at the age of 13, is now the only living parent of a Japanese victim of abduction by North Korea who has not returned to Japan.