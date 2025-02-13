Atomu Shimojo, Actor and Narrator, Dies Aged 78

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Atomu Shimojo

Actor and narrator Atomu Shimojo passed away on Jan. 29, his management office announced Thursday. He was 78 years old. A farewell ceremony was held with his next of kin.

He was born in Tokyo and appeared in numerous films and TV dramas.

He was also popular as a narrator with his unique, relaxed tone of voice.

He had been fighting an acute subdural hematoma since 2023.