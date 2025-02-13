Home>Society>Obituaries

Atomu Shimojo, Actor and Narrator, Dies Aged 78

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:12 JST, February 13, 2025

Actor and narrator Atomu Shimojo passed away on Jan. 29, his management office announced Thursday. He was 78 years old. A farewell ceremony was held with his next of kin.

He was born in Tokyo and appeared in numerous films and TV dramas.

He was also popular as a narrator with his unique, relaxed tone of voice.

He had been fighting an acute subdural hematoma since 2023.

