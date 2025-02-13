Atomu Shimojo, Actor and Narrator, Dies Aged 78
15:12 JST, February 13, 2025
Actor and narrator Atomu Shimojo passed away on Jan. 29, his management office announced Thursday. He was 78 years old. A farewell ceremony was held with his next of kin.
He was born in Tokyo and appeared in numerous films and TV dramas.
He was also popular as a narrator with his unique, relaxed tone of voice.
He had been fighting an acute subdural hematoma since 2023.
