Farewell Ceremony for Watanabe to be Held at Imperial Hotel Tokyo; Other Locations to Have Floral Tributes, Condolence Registries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tsuneo Watanabe

A farewell ceremony for Tsuneo Watanabe is scheduled to be held at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Feb. 25.

Watanabe, who was the representative director and editor-in-chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, died at the age of 98 on Dec.19 last year.

The ceremony at the hotel will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, which will prepare flower offerings. Toshikazu Yamaguchi, president of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, heads the executive committee of the ceremony. Watanabe’s oldest son Mutsumi will serve as chief mourner. Condolence money, flowers, offerings and telegrams will be declined.

Floral tributes or condolence registries for guests to write their names will be prepared at The Yomiuri Shimbun Osaka from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; The Yomiuri Shimbun Seibu from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; the Hokkaido Branch Office from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; the Chubu Branch Office from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; the Hokuriku Branch Office from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and the Tohoku General Headquarters from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 25.