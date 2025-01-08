Kazuhiko Otani, President of Hotel Operator New Otani, Dies at 78
18:59 JST, January 8, 2025
Kazuhiko Otani, president and chief executive officer of hotel operator New Otani Co., died of esophagus cancer on Tuesday. He was 78.
Born in Tokyo, he was a grandson of Yonetaro Otani, the founder of Hotel New Otani. He became the company’s fourth president in 1993.
