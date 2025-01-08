Kazuhiko Otani, President of Hotel Operator New Otani, Dies at 78

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hotel New Otani is seen in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in February 2024.

Kazuhiko Otani, president and chief executive officer of hotel operator New Otani Co., died of esophagus cancer on Tuesday. He was 78.

Born in Tokyo, he was a grandson of Yonetaro Otani, the founder of Hotel New Otani. He became the company’s fourth president in 1993.