World’s Oldest Person Dies in Japan at 116

Courtesy of Ashiya municipal government

Tomiko Itooka is seen on her 116th birth day on May 23, 2024, in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tomiko Itooka, recognized by Britain’s Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest person in September last year, has died, health ministry and other officials said Saturday. She was 116.

Itooka died of old age at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in a nursing home for the elderly in the city of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, according to the ministry and city officials.

Itooka, born in May 1908, had been the oldest person in Japan since a woman in the city of Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, died at 116 in December 2023.