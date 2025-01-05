World’s Oldest Person Dies in Japan at 116
10:58 JST, January 5, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tomiko Itooka, recognized by Britain’s Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest person in September last year, has died, health ministry and other officials said Saturday. She was 116.
Itooka died of old age at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in a nursing home for the elderly in the city of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, according to the ministry and city officials.
Itooka, born in May 1908, had been the oldest person in Japan since a woman in the city of Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, died at 116 in December 2023.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise