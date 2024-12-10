Tomoaki Ogura, Freelance Announcer, Dies at 77
10:22 JST, December 10, 2024
Tomoaki Ogura, a freelance announcer, died at the age of 77. He was well known for Fuji Television’s morning TV program “Tokudane!”
