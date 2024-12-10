Home>Society>Obituaries

Tomoaki Ogura, Freelance Announcer, Dies at 77

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tomoaki Ogura (October 6, 2022)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:22 JST, December 10, 2024

Tomoaki Ogura, a freelance announcer, died at the age of 77. He was well known for Fuji Television’s morning TV program “Tokudane!”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING