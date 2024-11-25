Voice Actor Junko Hori Dies at 89; Known for Her Role as Kanzo Hattori in ‘Ninja Hattori-kun’
18:31 JST, November 25, 2024
Voice actor Junko Hori died of old age on Nov. 18, her management agency announced on Monday. She was 89.
Hori was well known for her roles in popular Japanese anime, including “Ninja Hattori-kun” in which she voiced the character Kanzo Hattori.
