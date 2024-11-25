Home>Society>Obituaries

Voice Actor Junko Hori Dies at 89; Known for Her Role as Kanzo Hattori in ‘Ninja Hattori-kun’

Courtesy of Production Baobab
Junko Hori

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:31 JST, November 25, 2024

Voice actor Junko Hori died of old age on Nov. 18, her management agency announced on Monday. She was 89.

Hori was well known for her roles in popular Japanese anime, including “Ninja Hattori-kun” in which she voiced the character Kanzo Hattori.

