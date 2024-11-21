Ex-Yokozuna Wrestler Kitanofuji Dies at 82

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former yokozuna sumo grand champion Kitanofuji in August 2016.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Former yokozuna sumo grand champion Kitanofuji, who was popular in recent years for his witty comments in live sumo tournament broadcasts, died on Nov. 12. He was 82.

A native of the town of Bihoro in the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, Kitanofuji, whose real name was Katsuaki Takezawa, joined the Dewanoumi stable, invited by then yokozuna Chiyonoyama.

After making his professional sumo ring debut in 1957, Kitanofuji rose through the ranks to join other sumo wrestlers in the makuuchi top division in the January 1964 tournament.

He was promoted to the second-highest rank of ozeki after the 1966 Nagoya tournament.

After switching to the Kokonoe stable, established under the retired Chiyonoyama, Kitanofuji was promoted to yokozuna after the January 1970 tournament.. He vied with his archrival, Tamanoumi, who rose to the top rank together with Kitanofuji.

Kitanofuji retired after the Nagoya tournament in July 1974. Throughout his career, he racked up 10 tournament titles and marked 786 wins and 427 losses. He was awarded the Shukunsho outstanding performance award twice, the Kantosho fighting spirit award once and the Ginosho technique prize three times.

After succeeding the Kokonoe stable, Kitanofuji focused on nurturing sumo wrestlers, most notably Chiyonofuji and Hokutoumi, who both became yokozuna later. Hokutoumi, currently stablemaster Hakkaku, is chairman of the Japan Sumo Association.

As sumo association director, Kitanofuji held various posts such as head of public relations. In 1998, he left the association following turmoil linked to an association election.

He later gained popularity among viewers of public broadcaster NHK’s sumo broadcasts for his frank and witty punditry.