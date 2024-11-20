Home>Society>Obituaries

Japanese Actor Shohei Hino Dies at 75

Shohei Hino

12:52 JST, November 20, 2024

Actor Shohei Hino died on Nov. 14, according to sources.


He was 75. Hino was a well-known regular member of a TV program that featured traveling around Japan by bicycle.



