Japanese Actor Shohei Hino Dies at 75
12:52 JST, November 20, 2024
Actor Shohei Hino died on Nov. 14, according to sources.
He was 75. Hino was a well-known regular member of a TV program that featured traveling around Japan by bicycle.
