Home>Society>Obituaries

Japanese Poet Shuntaro Tanikawa Dies at 92

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Shuntaro Tanikawa

Yomiuri Shimbun

10:59 JST, November 19, 2024

Shuntaro Tanikawa, a renowned Japanese poet who wrote many poems, including the poetry collection “Two Billion Light-Years of Solitude,” and the lyrics for the theme song of the TV anime series “Astro Boy,” has died at 92.



Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING