Japanese Poet Shuntaro Tanikawa Dies at 92
10:59 JST, November 19, 2024
Shuntaro Tanikawa, a renowned Japanese poet who wrote many poems, including the poetry collection “Two Billion Light-Years of Solitude,” and the lyrics for the theme song of the TV anime series “Astro Boy,” has died at 92.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Approach Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands on Thursday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost