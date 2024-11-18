Naoyuki Agawa, Professor Emeritus at Keio University, Dies at 73
13:30 JST, November 18, 2024
Naoyuki Agawa, a professor emeritus at Keio University who specialized in American constitutional law and history died on Nov. 12 due to illness at 73.
Agawa’s father is the late writer Hiroyuki Agawa, and his sister is Sawako Agawa, who is an essayist and writer.
