Even During His Final Days, Mangaka Umezu Had New Work in Mind
17:33 JST, November 5, 2024
Horror and gag manga artist Kazuo Umezu passed away peacefully late last month.
Umezu, who is known for numerous works including “Hyoryu Kyoshitsu” (The Drifting Classroom), collapsed at his home in Tokyo’s Kichijoji area in July. He was hospitalized and was found to have terminal stomach cancer. He did not have surgery but received end-of-life care at a Tokyo hospice since September.
His enthusiasm for his work did not wane even when sick. During a visit he told me, “Humans cannot lose to machines. I will create a story that will not bow to quantum computers.”
He then revealed part of the concept for a new work and said, “I’ll draw manga of this idea when I get better.”
In August, he established general incorporated foundation Umezz, which manages all his copyrights, and was keen to realize various event projects to leave his works for the future.
Hating pain, Umezu refused to have injections or intravenous drips and stuck to medications. However, his strength rapidly declined in October.
Umezz representative director Yusuke Ueno, who had stayed by his bedside, said Umezu asked a nurse for his favorite energy drink and rice ball in the afternoon of Oct. 28. He took a sip of the drink and said, “It’s delicious.” He passed away soon after.
“He had a very peaceful face,” Ueno said. “It was so sudden that we were shocked. If there is any solace, it’s that it was just as he said, ‘I don’t want to suffer at the end, so I want to die in my sleep.’”
His funeral was attended only by people who were close to him. Umezu was laid to rest in a coffin wearing his trademark red-and-white striped shirt and red cap. In his memorial photo, he was posing with his signature hand sign, “Guwashi!” The altar was decorated with red roses and white carnations in a plaid pattern, and he was laid to rest in a way that was true to his character to the very end.
