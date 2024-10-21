Japanese TV Personality Peeco Dies at 79

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Peeco

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese television personality and fashion critic Peeco died of multiple organ failure caused by septicemia Sept. 3 at a hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, it was learned Sunday. He was 79..

Peeco, a native of the Kanagawa capital of Yokohama, was the elder brother of twin TV personality duo “Osugi and Peeco.”

He appeared in many TV programs such as “Morita Kazuyoshi Hour: Waratte Iitomo!” together with his younger brother, Osugi, also a film critic. Known for their unique sharp-tongued characters, they were pioneers of twin TV personalities.

Peeco was active as a fashion critic and commentator on TV and radio programs. He also performed live as a chanson singer.