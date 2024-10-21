Japanese TV Personality Peeco Dies at 79
10:16 JST, October 21, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese television personality and fashion critic Peeco died of multiple organ failure caused by septicemia Sept. 3 at a hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, it was learned Sunday. He was 79..
Peeco, a native of the Kanagawa capital of Yokohama, was the elder brother of twin TV personality duo “Osugi and Peeco.”
He appeared in many TV programs such as “Morita Kazuyoshi Hour: Waratte Iitomo!” together with his younger brother, Osugi, also a film critic. Known for their unique sharp-tongued characters, they were pioneers of twin TV personalities.
Peeco was active as a fashion critic and commentator on TV and radio programs. He also performed live as a chanson singer.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul