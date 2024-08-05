Home>Society>Obituaries

Oldest Rakugo Performer Katsura Yonemaru Dies at 99

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Katsura Yonemaru

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:50 JST, August 5, 2024

Rakugo storyteller Katsura Yonemaru, the oldest rakugo performer, died at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. He was 99.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Obituaries Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING