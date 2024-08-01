Mari Sono, Singer, One of ‘Sannin Musume,’ Dies of Heart Failure at 80
11:52 JST, August 1, 2024
Singer Mari Sono, known as one of “sannin musume” (three girls) with Mie Nakao and Yukari Ito, died of acute heart failure at a Tokyo hospital on July 26, according to sources. She was 80.
A memorial service was held with her close relatives.
Sono, whose real name was Mariko Sonobe, had affinity for music at an early age and worked as a singer and model. She made her official debut in 1962 and was active on TV as one of sannin musume. Her popular songs include “Aitakute aitakute” (I’m dying to see you), “Yume wa yoru hiraku” (Dream opens at night) and “Ai wa oshiminaku” (Don’t hesitate to give love.)
