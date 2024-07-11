Home>Society>Obituaries

Founder of Japan’s Medical Group Tokushukai Torao Tokuda Dies at 86

Torao Tokuda

10:41 JST, July 11, 2024

Torao Tokuda, founder of Japan’s medical group Tokushukai and former member of the House of Representatives, died at 86 on Wednesday.

