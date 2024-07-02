Masayuki Makino, Founder of Okinawa Actors School, Dies at 83; Trained Namie Amuro, SPEED, DA PUMP
12:55 JST, July 2, 2024
Masayuki Makino, founder of Okinawa Actors School, which produced Namie Amuro and others, died of septic shock on June 28. He was 83. The funeral was held with close relatives.
His grandfather was Shozo Makino, a film director known as the “father of Japanese cinema.” He moved to Okinawa in the early 1970s.
He opened the Okinawa Actors School in 1983 and trained popular artists such as Namie Amuro, SPEED, and DA PUMP.
