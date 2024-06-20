Japanese Critic Toshiko Marks Dies at 88
10:40 JST, June 20, 2024
London (Jiji Press)—Japanese critic Toshiko Marks died at her home in London on Saturday at the age of 88, informed sources said.
A Tokyo native born in 1936, Marks completed her graduate studies before she started working in Britain in 1971 as a researcher at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
She married Baron Michael Marks, grandson of the founder of British retail chain giant Marks & Spencer PLC, in 1976, but they later divorced.
She taught at a university in Britain as a lecturer and also became professor at a Japanese university. She continued writing and lecturing, traveling back and forth between the two countries.
Marks wrote many books including autobiographic work “Eikoku Kizoku ni natta Watashi,” (Becoming a British Aristocrat).
