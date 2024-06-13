Rakugo Storyteller Katsura Zakoba Dies at 76
10:19 JST, June 13, 2024
Osaka, June 12 (Jiji Press) — Popular rakugo storyteller Katsura Zakoba died of asthma on Wednesday at his home in the city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan. He was 76.
Katsura, whose real name was Hiromu Sekiguchi, was a storyteller of the “kamigata” style of rakugo performed in Osaka and nearby areas.
After graduating from junior high school, Katsura became a pupil of Katsura Beicho III in 1963 and assumed the name Katsura Zakoba II in 1988. He was good at performing stories with human warmth, with tears and angers shown on stage.
He also appeared in popular TV shows.
In 2017, he received a culture minister’s prize.
Osaka, June 12 (Jiji Press)—Popular rakugo storyteller Katsura Zakoba died of asthma on Wednesday at his home in the city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan. He was 76.
Katsura, whose real name was Hiromu Sekiguchi, was a storyteller of the “kamigata” style of rakugo performed in Osaka and nearby areas.
After graduating from junior high school, Katsura became a pupil of Katsura Beicho III in 1963 and assumed the name Katsura Zakoba II in 1988. He was good at performing stories with human warmth, with tears and angers shown on stage.
He also appeared in popular TV shows.
In 2017, he received a culture minister’s prize.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Shrinks 2% in Jan.-March
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times