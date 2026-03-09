Imperial Family Watches Japan-Australia Baseball Game; First International Game Attended by Serving Emperor in 59 Years

Yomiuri Shimbun photo

The Emperor, Empress and Princess Aiko await the start of the game at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The Emperor, Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko watched the World Baseball Classic game between Japan and Australia at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

Part of the first round of the 2026 WBC, it was the first international baseball game attended by a serving emperor in about 59 years, since Emperor Showa watched a Japan-U.S. friendly game between the Dodgers and an All-Japan team in November 1966.

This is the third time for the Imperial couple to attend a WBC game, and the first time for Princess Aiko.

The Imperial family arrived at the venue at around 5:30 p.m. After being greeted by The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings President Toshikazu Yamaguchi and others, they met with some members of the Japanese national team, including manager Hirokazu Ibata and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., when the large screen at the stadium showed the Imperial family following an announcement of their arrival, loud cheers and applause erupted from the packed stands.

The Emperor was in a dark navy suit, while the Empress and Princess Aiko were both dressed in light blue outfits. They closely watched the game, sometimes using binoculars.

After winning a close game, Samurai Japan members lined up on the field, looked up and bowed toward the Imperial family. The Imperial family responded with smiles and waved repeatedly.

Former Japan national team manager Hideki Kuriyama provided explanations to the Imperial family during the game. The Empress reportedly gave him a message for the players, saying, “I look forward to seeing the Japanese team go to the United States [for the quarterfinals and beyond] and show us even more wonderful plays.”

According to Yamaguchi, the Emperor and Princess Aiko praised the match afterward, calling it “a truly wonderful game.”

Imperial family maintains deep ties to baseball

In August 1923, Emperor Showa enjoyed playing baseball while staying at a retreat in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, and watched a game by Waseda University players in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

In October 1926, he attended the opening ceremony of Jingu Baseball Stadium. He granted the Emperor’s Cup to the Tokyo Big6 Baseball League and continued attending games between Waseda University and Keio University even after his enthronement.

The Imperial Family continued to nurture the development of baseball after the end of World War II. Emperor Showa attended the opening ceremony of the National Intercity Baseball Tournament in August 1947. The same year in November, the Emperor Emeritus, then 13 years old, saw a baseball game at Korakuen Stadium.

The first pro baseball game attended by an emperor was a match between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers in June 1959. It is remembered as a legendary game, thanks to a walk-off home run by Giants slugger Shigeo Nagashima, who passed away last June.

The Emperor has been fond of baseball since childhood. At age 8, he attended his first pro baseball game between the Giants and Chunichi Dragons at Korakuen Stadium. At home, he would swing a bat while wearing a Giants uniform and enthusiastically watch games on television.

In August 1988, he performed the ceremonial first pitch at the National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium. He was well-versed in high school baseball. A former aide recalled the time, saying, “I was surprised he knew the powerhouse schools and famous players from all over the country.”

The Emperor has attended at least eight pro baseball games, including a Major League Baseball match. The Emperor and Empress attended two World Baseball Classic games in 2006 and 2009 as Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako.

The Empress is also a baseball fan. According to a classmate at Denenchofu Futaba Junior High School, she once went to watch the Giants training on the banks of Tama River and was spoken to by Nagashima.

Princess Aiko also took an interest in baseball through the 2009 WBC. The Imperial family watched the 2023 WBC together on television.