Imperial Family Watches WBC Match Against Australia; 1st Time Emperor Has Watched Intl Match Since 1966

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left to right: the Emperor, Princess Aiko and the Empress attend a World Baseball Classic match at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, attended the first-round match of the World Baseball Classic between Japan and Australia at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Sunday.

It is the third time that the Imperial couple has attended a WBC match and the first time for Princess Aiko.

You may also like to read Emperor to Watch Japan-Australia World Baseball Classic Game on March 8, First Emperor to Attend Pro Baseball Game in 59 Years

According to the Imperial Household Agency, it has been about 59 years and 4 months since an international baseball match was watched by an Emperor.