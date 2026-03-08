Hot word :

Imperial Family Watches WBC Match Against Australia; 1st Time Emperor Has Watched Intl Match Since 1966

The Yomiuri Shimbun
From left to right: the Emperor, Princess Aiko and the Empress attend a World Baseball Classic match at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Sunday.

21:28 JST, March 8, 2026

The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, attended the first-round match of the World Baseball Classic between Japan and Australia at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Sunday.

It is the third time that the Imperial couple has attended a WBC match and the first time for Princess Aiko.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, it has been about 59 years and 4 months since an international baseball match was watched by an Emperor.

