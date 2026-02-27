Prince Hisahito Visits Mosoleums of Emperor Komei, Emperor Meiji
10:59 JST, February 27, 2026
Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the mausoleums of Emperor Komei and Emperor Meiji in Kyoto on Thursday.
After his coming-of-age ceremony in September last year, the prince visited the mausoleums of Emperors Showa and Taisho, meaning he has now completed his visits to the mausoleums of the four emperors as well as Emperor Jimmu, the first emperor.
The visit was a private one during his university’s spring break, and the purpose was to report to his ancestors that he had completed his coming-of-age ceremony. Prince Hisahito, dressed in a morning suit, made tamagushi ritual offerings at the mausoleums.
