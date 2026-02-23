Emperor Receives Well-Wishes from Public on His 66th Birthday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress wave to well-wishers during a public gathering to celebrate his birthday at the Imperial Palace on Monday.

The Emperor received well-wishes from members of the public on Monday during public gatherings at the Imperial Palace to celebrate his 66th birthday.

The Emperor appeared on a balcony at around 10:20 a.m. for the day’s first gathering, accompanied by the Empress, their daughter Princess Aiko, Crown Prince Akishino and his family.

“Many parts of the nation were hit by heavy snowfall and severe cold this winter as well,” the Emperor said to the well-wishers. “I’d like to express my sincere sympathy to people who were involved in snow-related accidents or suffered any other damage.”

In the afternoon, the Emperor will receive well-wishes from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the heads of both chambers of the Diet and the judicial branch, as well as ambassadors to Japan.