Japan Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Watch Sumo for 1st Time in 6 Years; Imperial Family Meet with Sumo Stars After Bouts

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: The Empress, the Emperor and Princess Aiko applaud during a sumo bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan stadium in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko watched the eighth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at the Ryogoku Kokugikan stadium in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

It was the first time in six years — since January 2020 — and the second time in the Reiwa era (2019-) for the Imperial family to watch sumo live.

The three Imperial dignitaries arrived at the stadium shortly after 4:30 p.m. and watched the last 10 bouts of the makuuchi upper division from the royal box. They applauded at the end of each bout and keenly asked Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku, who was sitting behind them, questions between bouts. They also happily chatted amongst themselves.

After the tournament, the Emperor, the Empress and Princess Aiko met and spoke with yokozuna Hoshoryu and Onosato. According to Hakkaku, who accompanied them, the Emperor and Empress gave Onosato, who comes from Tsubata, Ishikawa Prefecture, words of consolation for the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, which devastated the prefecture in 2024. They also told him that when they visited the areas hit by the quake, the residents were calling Onosato their star of hope.