Prince Hisahito Joins Japan’s Emperor, Empress in Offering New Year Greetings to the Public

The Emperor and Empress smile and wave from a balcony of the Imperial Palace on Friday morning.

The Imperial family held its New Year greeting on Friday at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. Fourteen members of the Imperial family, including the Emperor and Empress, took part in the first of the day’s five planned appearances, which started around 10:10 a.m., waving from the palace balcony to the large crowd that had gathered.

Prince Hisahito, 19, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended for the first time.

“I am concerned that many people continue to endure hardships in their lives, as disasters such as earthquakes, heavy rains, forest fires and heavy snowfall occurred in various regions last year,” the Emperor said. “I hope this year will be a peaceful and good one for everyone.”