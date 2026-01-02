Prince Hisahito Joins Japan’s Emperor, Empress in Offering New Year Greetings to the Public
14:43 JST, January 2, 2026
The Imperial family held its New Year greeting on Friday at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. Fourteen members of the Imperial family, including the Emperor and Empress, took part in the first of the day’s five planned appearances, which started around 10:10 a.m., waving from the palace balcony to the large crowd that had gathered.
Prince Hisahito, 19, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended for the first time.
“I am concerned that many people continue to endure hardships in their lives, as disasters such as earthquakes, heavy rains, forest fires and heavy snowfall occurred in various regions last year,” the Emperor said. “I hope this year will be a peaceful and good one for everyone.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time