Japan’s Princess Kako, Turning 31, Smiles, Waves to People Gathered along Road
16:36 JST, December 29, 2025
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday.
After receiving congratulations from senior officials including the chief of the Imperial Household Agency at the residence, she greeted the Emperor, Empress and Princess Aiko at the Imperial Palace.
Before 11 a.m., as she entered the Imperial Palace grounds by car, she smiled and waved to people lining the road.
She then visited the Sento Palace on the Akasaka Estate in Motoakasaka to meet the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita.
